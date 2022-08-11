NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

