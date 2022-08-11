CX Institutional Takes $202,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,023 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

Shares of DKS opened at $101.97 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

