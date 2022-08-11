Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $506,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

