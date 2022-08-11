Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,084 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in AES by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,481,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,823 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

