Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.