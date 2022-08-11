Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

