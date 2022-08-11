Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.