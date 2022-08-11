Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,724 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $8,924,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.75 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

