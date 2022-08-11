Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

