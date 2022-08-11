Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

