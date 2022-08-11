DA Davidson Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $175.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Shares of MNDY opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in monday.com by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in monday.com by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in monday.com by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

