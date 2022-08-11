Stephens Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stephens from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

