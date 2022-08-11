GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of GrafTech International worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GrafTech International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GrafTech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Up 3.5 %

EAF stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.