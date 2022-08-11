Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 569,777 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,777 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum China were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $23,933,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Yum China by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

