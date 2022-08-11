Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.27 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Yum China were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 16.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

