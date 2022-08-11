Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Garmin by 12.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

