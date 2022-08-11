Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 3.4 %

GRMN opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.