Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,900,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.