Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

