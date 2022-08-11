Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

