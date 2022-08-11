News (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $18.97. News shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 10,449 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of News

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.