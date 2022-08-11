Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 17,300 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

