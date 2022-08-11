Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $231.62 and last traded at $203.84, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.55.

The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

