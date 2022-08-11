Lincoln National Corp Has $324,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

