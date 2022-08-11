Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Trading 8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.43. 247,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 322,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

About Martinrea International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$851.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82.

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.