Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.90 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

