Lincoln National Corp Purchases 49 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $566.05 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.