Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

MCHP opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

