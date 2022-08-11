Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

