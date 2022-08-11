Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

