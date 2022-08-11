Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 992 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.3 %

CHRW stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

