Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 135 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

ZBRA opened at $328.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.60 and its 200-day moving average is $372.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

