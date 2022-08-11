The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.31. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.