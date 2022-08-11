Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,843 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.