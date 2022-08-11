Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.29 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 235.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 139.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.18%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

