Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 82,726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.