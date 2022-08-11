Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 481,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.