Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its position in Lennar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lennar by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 3.6 %

Lennar stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

