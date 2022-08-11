Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.31. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.01 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

