Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $51.31 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

