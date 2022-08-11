Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Generac by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $259.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

