Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $328.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

