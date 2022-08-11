Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VeriSign by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in VeriSign by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.85 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

