Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 194 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.