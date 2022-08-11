Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after buying an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.