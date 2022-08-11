Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,141,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $395.28 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

