Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

