Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 37.7% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Cummins stock opened at $221.89 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.