Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $291.20 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.11.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

