Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 553 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,798,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

